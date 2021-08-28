Mary V. (Nailan) Walsh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary V. Walsh, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Greenbriar in Boardman.

Mary was born October 14, 1936, in Warren Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Mosko Neilan, she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Warren St. Mary’s High School in 1954.

Mary married the love of her life William E. Walsh on May 29, 1957, at Christ Our King Church in Warren, sadly he passed away on April 21, 1982.

While raising her four boys, Mary received an associate degree in nursing and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Youngstown State University.

Mary was an RN, certified operating room nurse, working at Southside Hospital until its closing and then Northside Hospital, from 1972 until her retirement in 2000, after 28 years.

She was an avid golfer belonging to numerous golf leagues in the area, Mary’s long-time companion and golf buddy was John Stefanek.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her four sons, William G. Walsh of Canfield, Michael P. (Robyn)Walsh of Youngstown, Terrance E. (Amy) Walsh of North Carolina and David A. Walsh of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Logan) Aven, Nicole (Dave) Willis, Bill Walsh, Dave “Jr.” (Laura) Walsh, Brian Walsh, Patrick Walsh and John Walsh. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren.

She will be very missed by her siblings, Thomas (Carol) Neilan of Niles, John (Theresa) Neilan of Warren, Kate (Carmen) Santone of Warren and Juanita “Ann” (Carmen) DiDomenico of Niles.

Along with her parents and her husband, William, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Michael “Sonny” Neilan and her daughter-in-law, Pam Walsh.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, celebrated by Reverend Gregory F. Fedor.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our current health situation, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social distancing guidelines, six-feet apart and please not to linger. Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

