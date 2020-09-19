Mary Theresa Polando, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Monsignor Robert J. Siffrin, administrator of the Diocese of Youngstown, at the Cathedral of Saint Columba on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for Mary T. Polando, 96, who died peacefully early on Thursday morning at Mercy Health-Saint Elizabeth Youngstown.

Mary, a life-long resident of Youngstown, was born on May 12, 1924, the daughter of John and Theresa (Dudash) Horney and was a June 1942 graduate of Wilson High School. It was on the evening of her graduation that she became engaged to her future husband, Paul H. Polando.

She and Paul were married at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church on January 25, 1944 by the late Right Reverend Monsignor Stephen W. Begalla. Throughout their marriage, they shared their love by building their home, the raising of their three sons, tending their vegetable and flower gardens, traveling and appreciating their love for one another. She was deeply grieved by Paul’s sudden death on January 13, 1977.

Mary continued to be a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially through her prayer life. She was a wonderful cook and shared with family and friends her homemade soups and noodles, cakes and cookies, the Slovak foods of holubky, klobassy, pirohy and syrek. Being the hostess of the main meal of the year, the Christmas Vilija, she joyfully carried on the Slovak family tradition of being together at the table and more importantly, a reminder to be a family around the altar hosted by the Lord.

She was a member of the Cathedral, the First Catholic Slovak Union Branch 731, the Catholic Daughters of America Court Saint Ann at Holy Name of Jesus Church, the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild at Saint Matthias Church and enjoyed the company of her family members, friends and those she encountered at meetings of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Mary is survived by her sons, Paul M. and wife, Toni Lynn; daughter-in-law, Michele S., the Very Reverend Monsignor Peter M. Polando; eight grandchildren, Michael (Charlotte) Polando, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Rosser, Kristen (Scott) Von Graff, Deborah (Jeffrey) Scanlon, Patricia (Michael) Naretta, Kathleen (Carl) Sutherwood, Meredith (Eric) Elisio and Evan Polando; great-grandchildren, Stephen and Saffron Polando, Jordin and Kyle Rosser, Anthony and Matthew Von Graff, Luke and Henry Naretta, Autumn Sutherwood, Athena; twins, Samuel and Oliver Elisio.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John P. Polando; her brothers, Joseph, John (Anna), Michael (Jean), Andrew (Ann), Steve (Margaret) and Paul Horney.

The family is very grateful for the medical care given to Mary over the many years of her life, especially to Doctors Antoine E. Chahine, E.F. Constantino, Michael J. Devine III, John F. Geletka and Michael L. Scavina. They express their utmost gratitude to Diana and John Reese and the staff of Briarfield Manor for their kind assistance as well as to the nurses and staff of the 4500 floor at the hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Cathedral of Saint Columba Food Pantry or the Dorothy Day Hospitality House on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.

Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines, 6-foot rule and not to linger.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Theresa Polando, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: