Mary T. Morchak, New Middletown, Ohio

Mary T. Morchak, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 4, 2020.

Mary was born January 21, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of Peter and Rose Sich Metzinger and Michael Semko.

She was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Mary worked at Jewel Mart, Leonard Kirtz School and was a home care giver.

A lifelong member of St. Dominic Church, Mary helped in the school cafeteria and belonged to Rosary Altar Society and the Blessed Virgin Sodality. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and spending time with her family.

Her husband Henry R. Morchak, Sr., whom she married November 7, 1953, passed away August 3, 1980.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Henry R (Susan) Morchak, Jr. of New Middletown, Barbara A. Viglio of Boardman, Roberta (Dave) Scott of Boardman and James (Kelly) Morchak of Youngstown; sister, Mildred Khoury of Maryland and grandchildren, Stephen (Emily) Viglio, Maureen (Craig) Wilkinson, Henry V. Morchak, Alex (Rachel Rapp) Scott, Matt (Allison English), Nick Morchak, Chris Morchak and Andrew Morchak.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by brothers, Robert Metzinger, Peter Metzinger and Michael Semko and companion, Donald G. Bolchalk.

Material tributes can be made in Mary’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

A memorial mass at St. Dominic Church, will be at a later date.

At this time a private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

