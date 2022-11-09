CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Fagert, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Windsor House at Canfield, surrounded by family.

Mary was born May 29, 1931, in Bridgeport, Ohio, a daughter of John and Marie (Eckert) Delbrugge.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Mary and her late husband, Ralph, were married on April 14, 1951 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. They had owned York Mahoning Company until Ralph’s retirement in 1989. Ralph passed away on April 1, 2012. Together they enjoyed many trips around the world and especially loved their frequent trips to Las Vegas.

Mary was a devout Christian and prayed the Rosary daily. She was a long-time member of St. Christine Catholic Church.

Mary had continued to support many community interests that included the Oblate Sisters, the Ursuline Sisters, Ursuline High School, St. Christine Church, Mill Creek Children’s Center, Hospice of the Valley, the Dorothy Day House, Second Harvest Food Bank and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Mary leaves four sons, Ralph (Janice) Fagert of Columbiana, Michael (Mary Jo) Fagert of Canfield, Gregory (Carol) Fagert of New Middletown and Ronald (Deborah) Fagert of Poland; three daughters, Mary Beth (Richard) Strom of Gilbert, Arizona, Debra (Garth) LaJeunesse of Johnstown and Karen (Bruce) Coleman of Northampton; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolly White, Delores Turner and Joan Yablonkai and brothers, James Delbrugge, Jack Delbrugge and Vincent Delbrugge.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made in Mary’s honor to the Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at funeral home followed by funeral services at St. Christine Church, Youngstown at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.