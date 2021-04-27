Mary R. Clayton, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Clayton, 91, a lifelong Youngstown resident, died Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021, after a short illness.

She was born to Emmett A. and Ann Haney Loney on November 4, 1929, the fourth of five children.

She graduated from St. Patrick’s grade school and Woodrow Wilson High School.

She married William Clayton on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, John A. Loney, Ann Clifford, Michael Jerome (Jerry) Loney and Thomas J. Loney.

Mary worked at St. Elizabeth Health Center for many years and retired from Panache Hair Salon in 2009.

Mary leaves her five children, Suzanne (James) Hughes of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nancy (Richard) Bohrer of Clear Lake Shores, Texas, William Clayton of Mantua, Thomas (Karen) Clayton of Columbiana and Betsy (Patrick) Kerrigan of Youngstown; she leaves eight grandchildren, Kevin Hughes, Colleen (Christopher) Karvetski, Kara (Paul) Gilroy, Michael (Blaire) Quaranto, William (Lisa) Quaranto, William Clayton, Jennifer Clayton, Thomas (Colleen) Clayton and six great-grandchildren, Mary Collette, Thomas, Louise, Oliver, Trinity and Clara Rose.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Patrick Church, officiated by Fr. Kevin Peters. She will be buried at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes may be made to St. Patrick’s Church in Mary’s honor.

