YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming.

She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and later attended beauty school.

She worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and much later opened Norma’s Beauty Salon after beauty school.

Mary and her husband were charter members of St. Christine Church.

She most enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Lake Erie in the summers and playing bingo.

Her husband, Donald Dailey whom she married September 6, 1947, passed away January 12, 1999.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children Thomas (Noreen) Dailey, Deborah (Hal) Withrow and Timothy (Joan) Dailey; grandchildren, Kelly (Robert) LaRubbio, Kimberly (Chris) Dailey, Thomas (Faith) Dailey II, Trey Dailey, Hayley (John) Wolfe and Sean Withrow; great grandchildren, Robert (Allison) LaRubbio, Christopher (Megan) Dailey, Alyssa LaRubbio, Thomas George, Bo Dailey, Sara Dailey, Wesley and Olivia Wolfe and great-great-grandchildren Sage and Leo LaRubbio.

Along with her husband, Mary is preceded in death by a sister, Jean Lundeen and a granddaughter, Kristine Dailey.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Christine Church 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:0 a.m. at St. Christine Church, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard OH 44420 or to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

