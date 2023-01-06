YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Penwell Lyda passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 2, 2023.

Mary was born November 21, 1947, in New Castle Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold “Gus” and Ceclia Norene Taafe Penwell.

She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk High School in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

Mary Married Francis C. Lyda on July 29, 1969. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family until his passing in 1999.

Mary managed at Sebring Country Club for many years. She currently was a babysitter for two lovely neighbor girls, Nevaeh and Anyah Williams. Mary was very crafty and took pride in her house, yard and decorating for the holidays. Mary had a strong love for her animals.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her partner of 20 years, Griff Lewis; her children, Frank (Janette) Lyda and Stacy Lyda; her siblings, Harold Penwell and Sally Romeo; her grandchildren, Frankie Lyda (Alex) Morin, Autumn Lyda, Dalton Lyda, Scott Aey, Jr., Sydney Aey (Mike Logar), Sara Aey and Samantha Aey and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Dakota Morin.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents her husband; her sister, Kathy Penwell Fox and brother, William Penwell.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Fox Funeral Home with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga

A private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends of Mary may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Lyda family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Norene (Penwell) Lyda, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.