YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Mylott Sheridan, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 12, 2023 at Hospice House.

Mary was born March 16, 1936, in Youngstown and remained a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. She was the only child of the late Dr. Edward C. Mylott and Jessie A. Kesselem Mylott.

Mary was a 1953 graduate of Ursuline High School and matriculated from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1957.

Mary’s nursing career started as a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She worked for the Youngstown City Health Department as a diocesan school nurse, and returned to St. Elizabeth’s in 1978, where she stayed until her retirement.

Mary was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was proud of her close-knit family. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of Holy Family Parish, the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses, and Seton III. She was a charter resident of the Inn at Poland Way, reconnecting with old friends, making new ones, and joining her family members in residence.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, whom she married on September 12, 1959.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Kathleen (Dennis) Abboud of Naperville, Illinois, and Susan (Thomas) Eich of Boardman; her grandchildren, Thomas (Jessica) Eich Jr., John (Devon) Eich, Dennis (Jenna) Abboud Jr., and Caroline Abboud; great grandchildren Owen, Nora, and Declan Eich, Theodore Abboud, and a new baby due in June. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Mary’s great nephew, The Very Reverend John Sheridan, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Street, Poland. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made in Mary’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

