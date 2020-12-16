Mary “Molly” Veronica Simstad, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Veronica Fox Simstad, or “Molly” as she was known, passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was surrounded with love in her final days and moments.

Molly was a lifelong area resident of Youngstown, Ohio. She was born on April 28, 1951 to the late John E. and Alice H. Morrison Fox.

In her youth, Molly was an avid swimmer and a member of the Tippecanoe Swim Team. She often told stories of growing up with her sisters and brother on Normandy Drive.

Molly was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a great record-keeper and worked for many years as a secretary at Fox Funeral Home and later for RM Window Company. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for many years as well.

She married her husband, Barry George Simstad on May 23, 1984, sadly he passed on June 22, 2012.

They shared two daughters, Lindsay Simstad (Justin Banasiewicz) of Youngstown and Megan (Ricky) Giavonette of Cleveland. Her most cherished role was being a mother to Lindsay and Megan. She often spoke of memories with them in Mill Creek Park and watching them play softball at Kramer Field.

Molly could be most often found reading a book or watching TV. She especially enjoyed Lifetime movies, Danielle Steele romance novels and the Young & the Restless. She loved sweets, especially chocolate, fudge and ice cream. She enjoyed drawing, painting, picking lilacs and collecting angels.

Besides her two daughters, Molly leaves behind her companion, Rick Backer, with whom she made her home; her sisters, Donna Fox Phillips of Mesa Arizona, Alice Fox of Oak Island, North Carolina and Martha Fox (Jeff) Baytos of Monroe Georgia; her brother Edward (Nancy) Fox of Canfield; her sister-in-law, Debora Simstad (Tim) Allyn of Fairport, New York; brother-in-law, Jerry (Sheila) Hammar of Hudson, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her in-laws, George and Dorothy Simstad; her sister, Julianne Hammar; brother-in-law, Joe Phillips and her infant brother, John Fox.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Buckeye Hospice, especially her nurse, Laura, who cared for Molly in her final days.

Molly will be privately laid to rest with her husband and next to her parents at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held when we can all gather together safely.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary “Molly” Veronica (Fox) Simstad, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.