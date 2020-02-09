Mary Michael Barry, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Michael Barry, 79, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with her family by her side.

Mary was born February 14, 1940 in Owensboro, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Ernestine Hagan Bowlds.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, drawing, painting and exercising. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.

Mary was a member of St. Luke Church in Boardman.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Robert Michael Barry; daughters, Danielle (Jeff) Clark and Donna Renee (William) Hyland, both of Poland; son, Sonny Michael Barry, of Washington State; sister, Pat (Joe) Cook of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Donny (Becky) Bowlds of Owensboro, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kristen (Jordan) Evers of Royal Oak, Michigan, Alyssa (Josh) Geohagan of Lyndhurst, Ohio, Vance Barry of Washington State, William (Elaine) Hyland, Donald Hyland both of Boardman, Casey Hyland of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.

Private services were officiated by Reverend Edward P. Noga, Saturday, February 8 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Material tributes can be made in Mary’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater East Ohio, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements handled by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

