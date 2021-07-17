Mary Mariotti, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Agnes Mariotti, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021.

Mary was born August 17, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Mary Smotrilla Lilko.

She was a 1946 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a member of St. Luke Church.

A generous person, Mary was full of fun and love, and was an inspiration to all, especially to her children and grandchildren.

Mary worked for several area drug stores and volunteered over 4,300 hours at St. Elizabeth. Her love of cooking led her to operate her own catering business and well as cooking at the Embassy.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William J. Mariotti, whom she married March 5, 1977; daughters, Paula (Brad) Maple and Maribeth (Jim) Bieber; grandchildren, Kim, Laurie, Heather and Jason; great-grandchildren, Jay and Kris; great-great-grandson, Ryder and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by a sister, Anna Lilko and brothers, Edward (Eleanore) Lilko and Robert (Dolores) Lilko.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Luke Church, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

