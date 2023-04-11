BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Maillard, 64 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 7, 2023.

She was born May 21, 1958, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Patricia Frank Wertz.

She was a homemaker and was a member of the V.F.W and American Legion in Bellwood, Pennsylvania.

Her husband, Edward Maillard, whom she married in 2005, passed away in 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Brian Wertz of Orlando, Florida, Edward (Karla) Grogg of Columbus and Richard Grogg of Boardman; sisters, Tina (Jim) States, Deborah (Lester) Hartman and Patricia Ducarme; brothers, Benjamin (Wendy) Wertz, Jr., Edward (Barbara) Wertz and Ronald (Cathy Jo) Wertz and grandchildren, Alexus Lyons, Dakota Wertz, Garrett Grogg, Morgan Grogg, Aaron Diaz, Shane Taubert, Eathen Grogg and Leah Grogg.

Mary is preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Brubaker.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

