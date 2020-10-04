Mary M. Watson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Watson, 101 years old, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 1, 2020.

She was born on September 28 ,1919. Daughter of Samuel J. and Carolyn Krautheim McKenzie.

She graduated from South High School in 1937 and went on to attend some college.

Mary married C. Ralph Watson in 1939. Mary was bookkeeper for several of her Father’s businesses while being a full-time mother and homemaker.

Mary loved to garden. She also enjoyed bowling, knitting and needlework.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen L Burnett; daughter-in-law, Patricia A. Watson; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband and three sons, Ralph McKenzie Watson, Robert Stanley Watson and Richard Samuel Watson.

Viewing will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian burial at St. Dominic Church will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, celebrated by Rev. William Rock, O.P.

Interment to follow at Forest Lawn.

Mary’s family has requested memorial tributes be given to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

