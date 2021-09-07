Mary Lou (Theakston) Michaels, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou (Theakston) Michaels was born May 12, 1933. She entered into the Heavenly Kingdom of his Son, over six decades ago

When she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was redeemed by the sacrifice of his shed blood.

Colossians 1:12-14.

On September 6, 2021, Mary Lou entered a more perfect union with the Lord Almighty for eternity.

2 Corinthians 5: 6-8.

A private service will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

