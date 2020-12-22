Mary Lou (Lisko) Reda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Reda, 86, of Youngstown passed suddenly early Friday, December 18, 2020.

Born in Youngstown, on August 15, 1934, as Mary Lou Lisko, daughter of John and Hazel Cramer Lisko. Her mother was also born in Youngstown and came from a long blood line that fought in both the revolutionary and civil wars. They entered the U.S. through Philadelphia and settled in Youngstown.

Mary Lou graduated from East High School and met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Reda, on Valentine’s day. They were to be married at St. Columba Cathedral, but a fire destroyed it on September 2, 1954 when a bolt of lighting struck during a late evening storm, before the couple were to wed.

Luckily, they found their perfect Church on November 13 – St. Patrick’s in Youngstown. After that, they became long time members of St. Dominic’s Catholic Parish in Youngstown.

Mary Lou, mom, aunt, grandma, friend and Lou to her husband. At her age she answered to many titles and loved them all. She also loved decorating her home, baking and cooking. During the Thanksgiving holiday, cookies were made and frozen, Sunday sauce was made and frozen, all for the Christmas season. Holiday lights and decorations were put up and gifts were purchased and under the tree. She loved the holiday because she loved the children. She was known for her Slovak and Italian cooking.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Anthony; brother, Jack who is retired in Henderson Nevada; her three sons and their wives, Gary and Christine of Struthers, Anthony, Jr. and Amanda of Hilliard and Christopher and LeeAnn of Struthers; daughter, Karyn and fiancé, Bill, of Wilmington, North Carolina. What brought her even more joy was her 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date in 2021.

Mary Lou’s family has requested memorial tributes in her memory be given to Catholic Charities of Youngstown, 319 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

