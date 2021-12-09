YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Leah Beil passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 7, 202, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 21, 1923, to George Earl Johnston and Anna Sheridan, she was a lifetime resident of Youngstown, Ohio where she attended St. Dominic’s Elementary School and graduated from Ursuline High School. She also attended Youngstown State University.

Mary Leah married Neale H. Beil on May 22, 1943. They celebrated 64 years of marriage until his death on February 29, 2008. Together they raised three daughters, Sherry (John) Gould of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Carol (Daniel) Booth of Youngstown, Ohio and Rene (Howard) Biel of Washington, D.C.

She enjoyed traveling with her family and loved and treasured the opportunity to see new places. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and was a member The Youngstown Club, as well as The Madonna Garden Guild and The Glen Gardeners. She had a desire to help others and was an active member of The Angels of Easter Seals. Along with her husband and grandchildren she also dedicated time to solving the mystery of golf.

Besides her children, she is survived by her sister, Nancy Fox; five grandchildren, John (Jeannette) Gould, Matthew (Lauren) Biel, Spencer (Christina) Biel, Stuart (Adrienne) Biel and Neale (Amanda) Booth and ten great-grandchildren, Dillon and Sarah Gould, Isaac, Naomi, Cass, Vivienne, Josephine, and Ruby Biel and Adrienne and Josephine Booth. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George (Mary) Johnston and brother-in-law, James E. Fox.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angie, Deborah and Toya, along with all of her many compassionate caregivers over the years. Your companionship and loving care were invaluable and will always be appreciated.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday December 10, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday December 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, celebrated By Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial Tributes can be made in Mary Leah’s Memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

