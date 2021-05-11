Mary Kissos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Saroukos Kissos, 91, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on December 29, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Constantine Spiro and Ann (Stipetic) Saroukos.

She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1958.

She worked for over 40 years for the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office. Mary was an office manager for Stassen for President in Youngstown in 1952.

She was a member of many organizations including, Philoptochos at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, as well as their first female President of their board. She also was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, Angels of Easter Seals and was a noteworthy county official by Marquis Who’s Who.

Mary enjoyed reading, writing, boating and traveling. She was a matriarch of her family who fiercely loved everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Mary was a classy, hardworking mother who balanced raising three sons, all while working for 44 years for Mahoning County.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Dean (Jennifer) of Mount Gilead, Ohio, Geordie of Boardman and Angelo (Terri) of Canfield and her grandchildren, AJ Kissos, Kalli Kissos, Rich Farrow and Derek (Samantha) Kissos.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Angelo G. Kissos, whom she married October 16, 1955 and who passed away in September of 1987.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the St. John Greek Orthodox Church, celebrated by Fr. Thomas Constantine. Family and friends may visit one hour prior at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking anyone attending to please wear a face mask or covering and to please maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6-foot apart and not to linger) thank you.

Mary’s family has requested that material tributes be given in her memory to St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

