Mary Kay Horrocks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Horrocks, 82, a lifelong area resident passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021, with her daughter and grandchildren by her side.

She was born June 14, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ambrose Leo Starr and Mary Kathryn Kahires Young.

Mary Kay worked in custodial services for the Youngstown City Schools, retiring in 2008.

She enjoyed bingo, fishing, watching the idiot box, going to the Senior Center and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events.

Mary Kay leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Kay (Jeff) Dawson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Mikesell, John Lucci, Julie Lucci and Jessica (Anthony) McAnallen; great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Dominic, Annabel and Brynn and a friend of 50 years, Betty Kelly. She also nieces and nephews, Rob Cox, Kathy Allen, Cindy Sullin and Ricky Cox.

Along with her parents, Mary Kay is preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Cox and her niece, Margaret “Sissy” Cox.

Due to the current health crisis, the services for May Kay are private.

Material tributes can be made in Mary Kay’s memory to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

