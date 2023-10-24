YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Julia Voytilla, 77 passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon October 22, 2023.

Mary was born May 11, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Anna Kropilak Topolansky.

After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1964, Mary became a telephone operator for AT&T. When her children were young, Mary was a teacher’s aide for the Struthers School District. Her most fulfilling job was working at the Vindicator, where she made a lot of friends.

Mary loved going to wineries with her husband, playing Bunco, shanghai rummy, driving trips in the Fall, spending time with her family and going to watch her grandson Drake’s football games at Fitch High School and Walsh College.

Her husband, George Voytilla, Jr., whom she married June 29, 1968, passed away May 12, 2023.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Gregory (Heather) Voytilla, Dr. Randall (Dr. Emily) Voytilla and Valerie (James) Mengis and grandchildren, Drake, Steven, Elizabeth, Karina and Matilda.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church, 250 N. Bridge Street, Struthers.

Interment at St. John The Baptist Cemetery.

Family and friends of Mary of may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Voytilla family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Julia Voytilla, please visit our floral store.