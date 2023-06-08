YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “The Queen” Esther Komar passed on Sunday, June 4, 2023 and is now reunited with her beloved husband, John, who preceded her in death (1999).

Mary was born to Peter and Emma Freisen on June 22, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio. Mary was raised by her mother, Emma, with her three older sisters, Joan, Arlene and Donna during the Great Depression. Her father Peter passed away when she was only 14 months old.

Leaning on her faith in God and following the examples of tenacity, perseverance, fortitude and kindness instilled in her by her widowed mother, Mary provided an anchoring strength upon which she and John started a family and built a successful business. Together, they raised five beautiful children.

With sharp intelligence, teamwork and determination, Mary and John started a small plumbing shop, Komar Plumbing, in their home. With their partner, dearest friend and confidant, Jim Grantz, they built it into a thriving and successful business that continues to play an important role in the Mahoning Valley today.

Mary believed it was critical to help others in need. Her philanthropy was rooted in Matthew 6:3, “When you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.” She was thoughtful and generous with her community and those in need. Her generosity was quiet but impactful, the way she and John wanted it and the example she set is carried forward in the same spirit and light by her children and grandchildren. Mary served on the St. Elizabeth Auxiliary Board, was deeply involved in the founding and leadership of St. Joseph’s Parish and was an active benefactor to both St. Vincent DePaul and Salvation Army, amongst others.

Mary took great pride in and truly enjoyed decorating her house to the nines for every holiday and season. She hosted Christmas parties so festive that Santa himself would pay a visit, delighting her grandchildren. She was a patient and steadfast gardener, particularly fond of her pond and its very large Koi. She was constantly looking for ways to make it more intricate and beautiful. She always looked forward to browsing all the newest catalogs, trying to maintain her elegant style. Mary enjoyed the company of many pets throughout her life. Whether beautiful, lanky, and aloof Siamese cats, or beloved Schnauzers and Boxers, Mary doted on her four-legged family members. Mary was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to joke, indulge them (with candy jars, gifts and treats) and was always up for a card game – the Skip-Bo cards within easy reach. With her quiet and fierce determination, The Queen encouraged everyone, most especially her grandchildren, to work hard and supported them through their triumphs, challenges and losses.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:20 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Vincent De Lucia O.P. and concelebrated by Rev. Bernard Confer O.P.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

