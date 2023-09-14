YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen “MEL” Lambert passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on September 5, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph J. and LaRana E. Chisum Lambert.

Mary Ellen graduated from McDonald High School and had odd jobs over the years.

She loved to collect fairs, enjoyed nature and being outside. Mary Ellen had a wonderful personality and was silly and fun.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Taylor McClimans (Matthew) Deal of Virginia, Keegan McClimans of Youngstown, Raina and Lennon Little of Poland and her sisters, Shari Lambert of Arizona, Jocille Lambert of West Virginia and Cindy (David) Gaul of Poland. She also has two grandchildren. May Ellen also leaves her aunts who loved her very much, Laura Gillie, Vicki Pettit and Rene Gurber. She had several nieces and nephews that she loved and many cousins.

Mary Ellen also leaves her special friend and caregiver, Sonny Bennett.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

