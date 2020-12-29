Mary Elizabeth Huesken, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Huesken, 91, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, of COVID-related symptoms.

Mrs. Huesken was born in Youngstown on July 31, 1929, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Scott) Thomas.

She attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1947 before going to work for Truscon Steel Company On January 30, 1960, she married Richard R. “Dick” Huesken.

She was active in Boardman PTAs, her neighborhood garden club, the Youngstown Opera Guild, Special Olympics and various other organizations supporting the developmentally disabled.

She was an avid and skilled bridge player. Indeed, she enjoyed all card games and her grandchildren will never forget raucous Go Fish and poker tournaments at the kitchen table.

Most of all, she was fun. She could make anyone laugh–and she did.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Pat Thomas.

She leaves her three children, Rich (Mary Ellen) of Westlake, Paul (Louise) of Atlanta and Joan of Youngstown; five grandchildren, William of Dallas, Ann of New York City and Katherine, Anna and Brady, all of Atlanta; her nephews, John (Kathy) Thomas of Austintown and David (Brenda) Thomas of Columbus and her niece, Mary Beth (Michael) Foley of Columbus.

Because of the pandemic, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Beatitude House, which provides housing assistance for at-risk women and children. Contributions can be mailed to 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504 or made directly at https://www.beatitudehouse.com/product/donation/.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

