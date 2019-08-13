Mary E. Harper, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Harper passed into eternal life early Monday morning, August 12, 2019 at Assumption Village, N. Lima. Mary recently resided with her niece, Mary Ellen Dorbish, in Boardman, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph (1995) as well as her parents Margaret Connelly Webb and James Glen Webb.

She was born June 14, 1923.

Mary attended St. Dominic School, Woodrow Wilson High School, Youngstown College and Harper College (Chicago), where she studied pattern design. She and her husband, Ralph, lived in Memphis and Chicago and finally settled in Canfield.

Mary was an avid golfer, knitter and seamstress. Her beautiful smile, the “Mary Harper wave” and her enjoyment of family and friends will be missed by all who loved her. Not only was she a seamstress, she was a weaver in the most wonderful way; Mary maintained friendships she made throughout her life and her family was touched by the many ways she kept us connected. Her heart was big, kept family close, and was always up for a gathering.

She belonged to St. Charles parish, attended the Carmelite Monastery in Youngstown and previously belonged to the Tippecanoe Country Club, and Youngstown Country Club.

Other family members who preceded her in death were her sister, Margaret Irene Kaster and brothers, James Glen Jr., William and John F. (Jack) Webb. Several nieces and nephews will also meet her in heaven: Margaret Kaster, Pam Webb, Wayne Webb, Carl Dennis Kaster and Gary Webb.

Mary leaves behind nieces and nephews David Kaster (Geri), Tom Kaster, Mary Ellen Dorbish, Karen Kaster (Teresa), John Kaster, Alison Lorre (Donald), Douglas Webb, Regina Webb (Paula), Mary Pat Eckerd (George Jr.), Madelyn Knepper (William), Mark Webb (Nancy), Nanette Webb (Dr. Varun Karla). Mary is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St., Boardman.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. visitors may pay respects beginning at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Mary’s final resting place will be at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.