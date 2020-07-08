Mary “Catty” Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Catty” Mitchell was holding her sister Pam’s hand as she peacefully passed away from a ten year battle of dementia on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Hospice House in Sun City, Florida.

In March 2018, she became a resident of Inspired Living Memory Care facility for 2 ½ years. With their wonderful, compassionate and loving care, the dementia became a little more comfortable for her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Farmer and Nellie Mace Mitchell; brother, James Harry; four brothers-in-law, William Goist, John Latone, Sr., Edward Saccomen and Wayne Culp and two sisters-in-law, Kay Mitchell and Jenny Mitchell.

Mary Leaves behind, five sisters, Pam Latone (John) Zilba, Joyce (Rich) Filippone, Connie Culp, Roxanne Saccomen and Lou Goist; two brothers, Don (Donna) Mitchell and Kenny Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Mary was born on January 15, 1937 in Putney, West Virginia, with her family moving to Youngstown in 1952 where she worked for General Electric for 42 years retiring in 1998.

In 2015 Mary decided to leave the cold weather behind and moved to Apollo Beach, Florida.

Even though Mary was never married or had children, she loved life and her family. She was always so generous, loving and caring. Mary was the Godmother of the family.

Mary had such style, grace and was passionate in whatever she did, Mary loved her bingo and gambling. In 1987, she had the idea to take her two sisters, Joyce and Pam to Las Vegas for sister’s vacation. That trip turned into a yearly sister’s week in Vegas. In 2017, they made their 30th year. The sisters even had hot pink matching shirts saying, “Sister’s week 30th year”. That was their last trip together as three sisters enjoying each other’s tears and laughter.

Mary will be missed more than she may have ever realized, her wisdom, memories, beauty, smile and the love she had, will live in our hearts forever.

Due to our current health crisis, we would ask everyone to observe proper social distancing.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Church, 3999 McCarty Drive, Canfield.

Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.