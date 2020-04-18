Mary C. (Joyce) Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Joyce Thornton, age 105, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest Friday, April 17, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was born October 24, 1915 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Anne (Joyce) and Thomas Joyce of County Mayo and County Galway, Ireland, respectively.

She attended East High School and later, Youngstown Hospital Association Nursing School (Class of ’45). All she ever wanted was “to be a nurse”—and she was, for nearly four decades at what was then Southside Hospital.

She married John Thornton, also of County Mayo, Ireland, on July 7, 1949 and they raised their three children in the Catholic tradition on Youngstown’s south side.

She was a member of St. Dominic’s Church, the Youngstown Hospital Association Catholic Nurses and was a contributing founder to Cardinal Mooney High School development funds. She loved storytelling and held all the memories of family tree stories dating back to 1860’s Ireland.

Mary leaves three children, Thomas Patrick Thornton of Burke, Virginia, John Michael Thornton of Parma, Ohio and Mary Anne Thornton Schultz of Upland, California; a granddaughter, Deanna Renee Schultz of San Diego, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband on November 6, 1992; two sisters, Sara Joyce and Margaret Joyce Heffernan; brother-in-law, Michael Heffernan.

A private funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Vincent DeLucia at St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Mary’s family has requested to make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise of Poland and the Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, plus Hospice of the Valley, for the wonderful care and love they showed her.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.