Mary Beth Cianciola, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth Cianciola of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, following an extended illness.

Mary Beth was born on December 06, 1961 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was a graduate of New Castle High School

Mary Beth worked as an Office Manager at Youngstown Pipe & Supply for many years, she married Ronald E. Cianciola in 1993, when she became a mother, she stayed at home to raise her daughters.

Mary Beth was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She radiated beauty inside and out. She was funny, understanding, glamorous and full of life. Mary Beth was a hardworking mom who loved staying active, she loved cooking and entertaining, and being surrounded by her family and close friends brought her great joy. She loved spending countless hours by the beach and was the life of the party. Mary Beth loved to decorate for the holidays, she had a passion for fashion, she loved anything music related including attending concerts with friends. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers every Spring. She cherished every moment with her daughters. Her love and strength will be deeply missed by those she touched.

Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents Joan and Joseph Janowski of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mary Beth is survived by her daughters, Angelina Jo Cianciola and Geena Marie Cianciola and Jill Cianciola (Richard) Malloy and her daughter Ava Malloy all of Austintown.

She is also survived by her six sisters;Barbara Dickie(husband David, deceased) of Indiana, Pennsylvania; Michele Halfill(husband, Don, deceased) of Edinburg, Pennsylvania;Joan Janosko(Richard) Twinsburg, Ohio; Kathy Keane(Husband Dennis) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; Lynn Pionati(Husband, Jerry) of New Castle, Pennsylvania;Judy Galmarini(husband John) of Wampum, Pennsylvania; three Brothers: Joey Janowski (wife Roberta) of New Castle, Pennsylvania ;Jim Janowski wife (Joan)of Paluski, Pennsylvania; John Janoski of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

One granddaughter, 23 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews and one great, great nephew.

Because of the current health pandemic, the family will have a private mass at St. Christine Church.

The family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected for a private service to make sure their friends and family are safe and healthy.

The family will plan a future celebration of Mary Beth’s life for a later date, which all will be welcome to attend.

Another obituary notice will be published in advance.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

