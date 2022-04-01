YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Servenack passed on Wednesday March 23, 2022, at the Hospice House.

Mary Ann was born January 5, 1938, in Youngstown the daughter of the late Pete and Mary S. Zolovick George, she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1957 and married her husband Robert “Red” Servenack Sr. on October 14, 1961, sadly he passed away April 11, 2020.

Mary Ann raised her family and then went to work in the food service industry in the kitchen at Boardman Community Care Center.

She loved her family and being a grandmother was the most important to her.

Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory her sons Patrick J. (Taffi) Servenack of Nevada and Matthew J. (Tobi) Servenack of Poland and her granddaughter Mylee A. Servenack.

Besides her parents and her husband Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son Robert J. Servenack Jr. who passed July 11, 2019 and her brother Robert George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Mary Ann may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Servenack family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann (George) Servenack, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.