Mary Ann Pusateri, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. MaryAnn Pusateri, 85, a long time Youngstown area resident, returned to God’s loving arms after passing peacefully Tuesday morning, December 8 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born in Youngstown November 24, 1935, the daughter of Dr. Samuel Pusateri and Marie (Mastriana) Pusateri.

Hers was a life of education and service. After attending Boardman High School and later Kent State University, where she earned a Master’s in Health and Physical Education, she taught at Cardinal Mooney High School from 1957 to 1960. She was the first girls’ physical education teacher at Mooney. In 1960, she was called to the service of Christ and entered the Vincentian Sisters of Charity where she remained for more than 25 years, teaching at Vincentian High School and later at Mon Valley High in Monongahela Pa, where she also coached girls’ basketball and volleyball.

After leaving the convent, Mary Ann devoted herself primarily to the service to others, while in her spare time enjoying gardening, golf at Mill Creek Golf Club, bowling and caring for her beloved shelties, Max and Gamble. She could always be counted on to help family and friends, even including frequent “dog sitting“ for anyone in need of a temporary loving home for their pet.

Mary Ann was a steady presence and lifelong parishioner at Saint Dominic’s Church where she often volunteered in the soup kitchen, helped with church cleaning duties and anything else that was required.

Besides being charitable and selfless, she was a warm, welcoming (and often outspoken!) person with a quick wit and generous spirit. She was loved by all who knew her, even when her occasional feisty streak would rise to the surface!

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving parents; sister, Patricia Layshock and by her longtime friend and companion, Nancy Butts.

She is survived and mourned by her sister, Diane (Jim) Kleeh; nephews, Mark (Mary) Layshock, David (Renee) Layshock, Dan Stroup and Jimmy (Holly) Kleeh; brother-in-law, Mike Layshock; several great-nieces and nephews; cousins, Judy Kennell, Dr. Gene Pusateri, Ron Mastriana, Lynne Mastriana Christiansen, Ruth Mastriana, Tom Neese, Ursula Neese, Paul, Bob and Rick Mastriana, Fran Dingledy, Tom Whitfield, Marie Dylong and Carol LaCavera and friends, Nancy Kittle, Mary Greene, Sr. Rita Gesue and Sr. Pat Bartolo, all of whom remained close.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Dominic Church at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask and to follow all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our Governor in Ohio (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Saint Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann Pusateri, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.