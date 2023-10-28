BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Heston, 65, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Mary Ann was born June 12, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Steve and Mary Ann Thomas Solic.

She had a very eclectic working career, from working at Underdog Records and the Youngstown Agora to working at the Dollar, National City and PNC banks.

She loved listening to music and playing guitar, which led her to be a member of the “Sonics,” where she met her husband, Todd.

Mary Ann’s gift of caring for others led her to teach CCD at St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell, being a Cub Scout den mother and never missing her son Adrian’s activities.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Along with her husband, Todd C. Heaton, whom she married May 27, 1990, Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory her son, Adrian A. (Elizabeth) Heston; brother, Steve Solic; sisters, Rose (Fred) Seitz, Chrissy Krygowski and grandson, Elliot Heston.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday November 3, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service following at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Matthew Zwilling.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends of may visit foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

