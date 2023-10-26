STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice “Mary Al” Bartholomy Baluck, passed peacefully from this earth and entered into God’s Kingdom on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. She was 96 and it was time.

Mary Alice was born August 21, 1927 and grew up in the Buckeye Plat neighborhood, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School.

In 1947, she married her handsome husband of 51 years, James Richard Baluck (deceased) and they subsequently settled in Struthers, where they raised their six good children.

Seeking to broaden opportunities for herself and her family, Mary Alice attended and graduated from Youngstown State University in the early 1970s, at which time she began her career as a teacher in area Catholic schools, such as St. Nicholas in Struthers, St. Luke and St. Charles in Boardman and St. Patrick in Youngstown, from which she retired. Throughout her retirement years, Mary Alice wrote all forms of poetry and prose and became a published author of three books.

Mary Alice had a love of music and sang from the time she was called upon as a child to perform for the relatives until she later instilled a love of music in all of her children. She also loved being outside with nature and “digging in the dirt,” as well as frequently playing bridge at various clubs in the Youngstown area.

Mary Alice has been greeted home by her husband, James; son, Richard James; mother, Helen Nestor Bartholomy; father, Richard James Bartholomy and sisters, Patricia Bartholomy Kimmel and Sally Bartholomy.

She is survived by her children, Linda Anne Baluck Pompeii, Michael James Baluck, Patricia Baluck, James Edward (Renee) Baluck and Jeffrey John Baluck; five grandsons, Jason (Teralyn) Pompeii, Jarod (Vicki) Pompeii, Kenneth DeAtley, Michael DeAtley and James Baluck and two granddaughters, Tara Baluck (Kurt) and Emily DeAtley.

Mary Alice will be remembered at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown. Prior to the Mass at 9:00 a.m., the family will receive guests, at the church. A luncheon will follow on the lower level of the church, complete with connection, conversation, recollections and love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown.

