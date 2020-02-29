Mary A. (Carney) Borosko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Borosko, 83, was called to home to rest Friday February 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born May 6, 1936 in Youngstown, daughter to James and Josephine Tobin Carney.

In addition to being a loving wife and homemaker, she was also a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a long-time member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Raymond, whom she married on October 4, 1958. Together they raised five children who blessed them with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her memory will be held close by her husband, Raymond H. and her children, Raymond C. (Dawn) Borosko, Brigid (Michael) Gunter, Jeanette (David) Tamulonis, Suzette (Maria) Borosko and Michael (Annette Willmitch) Borosko.

Also left to mourn her loss are her siblings, Ellen (Michael) Devine, Patrick (Mary Ellen) Carney, John (Marie) Carney and Michael (Linda) Carney.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Ann Williamson.

Family and Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Mercy Health Intensive Care Unit in Youngstown and the Hospice House and Hospice of the Valley for their amazing care and support.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral section.