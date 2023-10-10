YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Sue Davis, 82, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday October 7, 2023, at her home.

Martha was born on January 9, 1941, in Eastview Kentucky, the daughter of the late Erva and Audrey King Powell.

Martha grew up in Louisville, Kentucky where she met her late husband David Davis who was in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Knox. After marrying, Marth and David moved to Youngstown.

She was a member of Evangel Baptist Church.

Martha had a very special connection with each of her grandchildren, they were all her pride and joy.

She enjoyed spending time with them and telling stories of growing up with her siblings on the farm. She always talked about her pet chicken she would sneak into the family home where her parents would make her take it back to the barn. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to lunch and attending their school functions. While her grandchildren were growing up Martha could often be found at a craft store with one of the grandchildren buying craft supplies or materials to make costumes for them. Martha also enjoyed going to car shows, out to breakfast at What’s Cooki’n, and shopping with her friend Rosemary Dubaj.

Martha is survived by her son John (Sherry) Davis, Carolyn Bannon, and brother Donald Powell;

Grandchildren Christopher Scafuri, Jackie Scafuri (James Bell), and Samantha Davis; Greatgrandchildren Saint Scafuri, Natalie Bell, and Colton Bell.

Besides her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband David Davis, and her daughter Susan Longoria, and sister Kathryn Johnson.

Martha had been adamant to her family that she did not want any services.

The family would like to thank our House Manager Nicole Fike for all her assistance with running the household and schedules of our caregivers over the last three years. We would also like to thank our wonderful caregivers who helped care for Martha; Nikole Fike, Lisa Hyde, Bailee Kingsley, and Alexis Perry. You have all made an impact on our lives as well as Martha’s. We hold the utmost respect for what you have done for all of us over the last several years. Not only are you our friends you are our family, and we love you all very much, The Silent Godfather.

In lieu of flowers, Matha’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Evangel Baptist Church 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Sue Davis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.