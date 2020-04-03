Mark Mangie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Attorney Mark Mangie, 70, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after losing a brief battle with COVID-19.

Mark Mangie is a life-long resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Mark was born on January 22, 1950, the son of Dr. Alfred and Sylvia Mangie.

He attended Boardman Schools, Youngstown State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The Ohio State University—one his favorite memories at Ohio State was his chance run-in with coach Woody Hayes while crossing The Oval. He went on to study law at the Ohio Northern University Law School, graduating in 1975 and passing the bar soon after.

Mark started his career with the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation and after four years went into private practice. From 1984-1988, he was an assistant prosecutor at the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office and was in charge of alternative sentencing programs.

Mark was a member of the Mahoning County Bar Association and served as a member of the Mahoning County Lawyers Assistance Committee. He was a graduate of Leadership Mahoning Valley, has chaired the Youngstown Symphony Society, and co-chaired Power of the Arts. Additionally, he served as Secretary of Tippecanoe Country Club and was the Treasurer for the Mahoning County Republican Party.

Mark was very active in the local community in the arts, business and his church. He was a member of Boardman Rotary for several years and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved music and has been a member of the choir at both St. James Episcopal Church and Zion Lutheran Church, as well as belonging to other secular choir groups in the Valley. He was talented at playing piano, and when he was younger conducted a short time with the Barbershop Harmony Society. Later in life he got interested in photography and was often taking pictures at Mill Creek Park and around town.

Mark was also a political animal and loved talking politics as well as participating in it. He was a proud Republican and has been involved with the Mahoning County Republican Party since his time at Youngstown State. He understood that politics is a contact sport, and it was an interest he enthusiastically took to while in the party leadership. He participated on the local radio program Tracey & Friends every week, had his own political blog “Shifting Right” and often espoused his thoughts and views on Facebook. Mark had many friends across the political aisle and maintained those friendships despite sometimes having stark political differences.

His family and friends loved him dearly and they appreciate everything he has done for the community. He has been a wonderful husband and father, and he has positively impacted the lives of many people in the Valley. Mark had a big heart and was always there to help when asked. His larger than life personality will be missed and can never be replaced. He loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a big part of his family, and they will miss spending time with him and going with him to The Elmton for pizza, which was his favorite local pizza place.

Mark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ginger Pry; his son, Alex; his brother, Dr. Craig F. Mangie; his “best friend”, Vinny the Pooch and several cousins throughout the area.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a monetary contribution to St. James Episcopal Church in Boardman.

A memorial service will be announced at a later late when people are allowed to gather once again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

