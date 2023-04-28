YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Miller, 63 of Youngstown passed away at his residence on April 23, 2023.

He was born on February 16, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of the late John F. and Angeline Frazzini Miller and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a Cardinal Mooney High School graduate class of 1978 and attended Youngstown State University studying Mechanical Engineering.

Mark worked at General Extrusions and Zarbana Industries, plus consulted at numerous local extrusion companies. He was an expert on all aspects of CNC Milling Machines.

He and his family have been longstanding parishioners at St. Dominic Church.

Mark is survived by his wife Sheila Wymer Miller whom he married July 6, 2018, in Myrtle Beach South Carolina.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter Lindsay Mikaella (Aaron) Smith of Wickliffe, Ohio; stepson Justin Peek and stepdaughters Hailey (Alvin) Nolder and Madison Peek. His sisters, Barbara (Steve) Lemonakis of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Jeanette (Jack) Kandray of Boardman, Mary Angela Miller of Columbus, Rose Miller of Boardman, Mia (Martha) Panno of Boardman, Lisa (Henry) Gomez of Boardman and Donna Morris of North Canton; brothers John F. (Beth) Miller, Jr. of Poland, and Raymond (Deborah) Miller of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Mark also leaves his grandchildren Alexandria, Sebastian and John Paul, step granddaughters Ella Pagan and Evelyn Arvelo. Ella and “Papa” Mark whom she made her home with shared a special bond of love and caring.

Besides his parents Mark was preceded in death by his brother Edward J. Miller.

Family and friends may call on Friday May 5, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave. Youngstown, Oh. 44507.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at the church at 4:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

The Miller family has requested material tributes be made in Mark’s memory to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Youngstown, Oh. 44501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends of Mark may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Miller family.

