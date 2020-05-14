Marilyn Theresa Strishock, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Theresa Strishock, 77 of North Lima, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020.

Marilyn was born January 19, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of Samuel and Mary Pustelnyk Pucci.

She was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

After raising her beloved children, Marilyn worked as a home healthcare aide and as a housekeeper at St. Charles rectory.

Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family, baking and playing bingo.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Donald M. Strishock of Boardman, Wayne J. (Jean) Strishock of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Karrie Strishock of Tampa, Florida and Lori M. (James) King of Boardman; brother, Frederick Pucci of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Kathleen Elash of Poland and Elaine Cole of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Robert, Daniel, Elizabeth, Leslie, Katrina, Holly and Alexander and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Charles.

Besides her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her former husband, Donald Strishock.

Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services were officiated Wednesday, May 13 by Rev. Edward P. Noga at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Marilyn’s memory to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, P.O. Box 224, Youngstown, OH 44501.

