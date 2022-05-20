YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn K. Weeden, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022.

She was born June 10, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Mary Hudak Garzanich.

Marilyn was a South High School graduate.

She worked at Gray’s Drug Store and Rite Ai,d as a cashier.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Croatian Club and Marine Corps Ladies Auxiliary.

Her husband Donald E. Weeden, whom she married October 20, 1973, passed away August 14, 2012.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Joan DeMain of Poland and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Marilyn is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Garzanich.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Prayers will begin 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters at St. Patrick Church at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Marilyn’s memory to St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.