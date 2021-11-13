Marie T. Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie T. Murphy, 108, passed peacefully Friday, November 12, 2021, at her residence.

Marie was born October 10, 1913, in Youngstown but also celebrated on October 24, a daughter of Michael J. and Bridget Durkin Murphy and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a South High School graduate and worked at Kroger, General Electric coiling plant and finished her career as a ward secretary at Northside Hospital. She retired after 25 years.

Along with her sister Catherine, Marie was a guardian of her niece, Theresa Bartelmay and nephew, Leonard Bartelmay. Her brother, Daniel J., made his home with her for 39 years (1967-2005).

She was a past member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Dominic’s Church where she is a parishioner. She had a special love for her rosary and the blessed mother. She enjoyed going to Novena at St. Patrick’s Church on Oakhill in Youngstown.

She was in a card club with her sisters and sisters-in-laws for many years and always enjoyed going to the movies and reading. She loved Notre Dame football and most recently she enjoyed time at Geneva-on-the-Lake at her niece, Peggy and Frank’s camper.

Marie was in her own home until she was 105 years old then she made her home with her niece, Theresa Bartelmay and her niece, Peggy and husband, Frank Bennett. Others that helped care for Marie and were dear to her heart were her nephew, Dennis Gruber and her niece, Cathy and husband, Ron Kerensky. Her great-nephew, David Gruber and his wife, Marnee, played a heartfelt role in Marie’s life.

She leaves 20 nieces and nephews and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; three brothers, Michael James Murphy (Doris), Daniel J. Murphy and John T. Murphy (JoAnn) and seven sisters, Catherine Murphy, Mrs. Margaret Tabor (Leonard), Mrs. Rita Crawford, Betty Murphy, Mrs. Theresa Bartelmay, Loretta Murphy and Elizabeth Murphy.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be held at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends of Marie may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Murphy family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie T, Murphy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.