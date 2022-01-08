YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Vivalo, known to those who knew and loved her as “Dolly” passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Dolly was born August 19, 1932, to Anthony J. and Anna C. Kulin Tascione and was a Girard High School class of 1949 graduate.

Dolly’s joy and energy radiated to others throughout her life.

She was an avid gardener who built her own flower and wreath design business, “A Touch of Williamsburg”, out of her rustic barn; she served as a Master Gardener at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park where she earned a blue-ribbon design and a national garden club honor for petite design. Dolly participated in many clubs including the Red Hat Ladies, book club, and bridge club. She was always up for adventure and savored opportunities to travel, most especially to Williamsburg, VA., Italy, the United Kingdom, and Greece.

Dolly was active in practicing her faith. A Eucharistic minister for many years, Dolly and her husband, Joe, were founding members of St. Christine Parish on Youngstown’s Westside.

Most importantly, Dolly relished spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed large family events with her sisters, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Dolly was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Vivalo; her son Joseph “Joey” Vivalo, Jr. and her sister Cynthia Sweeney.

She is survived by children, Deborah Vivalo, Jeffrey (Patricia) Vivalo , Michael ( Rebecca) Vivalo and Kimberly Vivalo-Michel (David Michel); grandchildren, John (Julie), Katie (Doug), Jacqui (Matt), Isabella, Nicholas, Carson, London and Sean-Patrick; great-grandchildren, Alison, Harry, Clara, Stella, Lillian, and Cecilia and a large loving extended family, including her beloved sisters, Joan (Robert) Guerrieri, Annette (Paul) Tamburrino, Diane (Bob) Fort and brother-in-law, James Sweeney.

Dolly’s dear friends and family will miss her passion for life and her unconditional love.

Due to our current health crisis, there are no calling hours, a private family mass will be held at St. Christine Church, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Dolly will be interred with her husband and her son Joey at Dean Hill Cemetery in Canfield.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Facebook and you can watch it here. There is also a direct stream link which you can find here.

The Vivalo family will be announcing a celebration later in the spring at the Mill Creek Park Davis Center, when it is safer for everyone to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the JDR Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281 or online to JDRF Local chapter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

