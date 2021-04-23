Margaret Vaccariello, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The cold and gray in New York brightened on January 2, 1949, the day Margaret Mary Nelson was born. She was the youngest cherished child of Leonard and Frances Gray Nelson and much loved by her three older siblings.

She grew up in Youngstown, Ohio where she graduated from South High School in 1967, later attending Kent State University.

In the early ‘70s Margaret served as Director of Public Relations for the United Way, before moving on to a position at Republic Steel in Canton, Ohio.

She met the love of her life Anthony Vaccariello and they were married for 36 years until his death in September 2019.

She is survived by brother, Leonard (Janet) Nelson of Brecksville, Ohio; sister, Carol Ann (Dudley) Galloway of Jefferson City, Missouri and sister, Janet Lee Nelson of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Also left to share precious memories are stepsons, Steven Vaccariello of Gig Harbor, Washington and Ernestino (Lynley) Roncone of Strongsville, Ohio. She was cherished by her grandchildren, Vincent, Lyndon and Everley Roncone; nephews, Scott Nelson and James (Cecilia) Galloway; niece, Susan (Michael) Hawes and Erica (Jonathan) Edwards and their families. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anna Pompeo and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada.

Tony and Margaret were stay-at-home people who loved to entertain family and friends. They were known to spontaneously head to Las Vegas, take a cruise, or travel to Italy or Canada to visit family. When Tony’s mother was unable to live independently, Margaret lovingly welcomed her to their home and became her primary caregiver, even as she continued to work alongside Tony in their successful insurance business.

Margaret was a person of uncommon strength, loyalty, grace, humor and kindness. Suffering a severe stroke at age 56, she never let that defeat or define her. With Tony and sister, Janet Lee, by her side, she fought hard to regain mobility and all helpers – medical, friends, or family – were treated to her sunny smile and abundant gratitude. Also coming into her life was a part-time caregiver, Mona Zarrour, who was with her for 12 years during which time they shared a deep love and friendship.

Marg was the kind of person who valued and nurtured her early relationships into lifelong friendships, sharing all the experiences of growing up and growing older -the joy, the losses and most especially the laughter – with Kathy, Rick, Mary Lee and Meg and she will forever be in their hearts.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Tony; cherished niece, Sarah Nelson and Godson, Patrick French.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Kendall Churchill officiating. They will receive family and friends for one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be buried at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking anyone attending to please wear a face mask or covering and to please maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6 -foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Margaret was a compassionate person who supported the work of the Rescue Mission. The family is requesting that any donations or tributes in her honor be directed to: The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Margaret said many times that she wanted to live her life until her last breath, and that she did, spectacularly. In the words of singer Jimmy Buffet: Some of it’s magic, some of it’s tragic, but I’ve had a good life all the way. And she did.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send the family condolences and watch the live stream on Thursday, April 29.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Vaccariello, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.