YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61.

She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E. (Ramm) Simkins.

After graduating from Chaney High School in 1979, Peggy attended Youngstown State University.

She worked in the medical billing field at Northside Medical Center and MEDSYS.

Peggy was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church and the Small Group, which is a prayer group.

She was a professional floral arranger and dearly loved all animals. She was also quite the photographer.

Peggy leaves to cherish her memory her brothers, Paul (Sue) Simkins, Jim (Linda) Simkins and Jack Simkins; sisters, Betsy (Terry) McCrate and Barb (Marko) Citizen; sister-in-law, Linda Simkins and longtime companion, Bob Morley. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with her parents, Peggy is preceded in death a brother, Tom Simkins.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, September 30, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515, followed immediately by a memorial service officiated by long time pastor and friend, Rick Stauffer.

Material tributes can be made in Peggy’s memory to her family to help with the funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.