YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValley Tributes) – Margaret Mary Snyder, 97, passed away peacefully Friday, May 13, at her home.

Margaret was born February 6, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Pete and Mamie Koury Michael.

She attended South High School.

She belonged to St. Maron Church, where she helped with bingo.

Margaret was active in her early years with the Democratic Women’s Club and YLSA.

Her husband John L. Snyder, whom she married February 4, 1945, passed away October 8, 2001.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Karen (Lou) Fusillo of Liberty, Diana Torrell of Poland and Ron (Amy) Snyder of Poland; sister, Ida Michael; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her nieces, Cheryl Michael, Barb Young and Pat Dutra.

Along with her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son, John M. Snyder; sisters, Julia Kovach, Mable Lubic and Minnie Michael and brother, Fred Michael.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Maron’s Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where there will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial, held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

Private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The funeral will be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for anyone unable to attend the services.

Margaret’s family wishes to thank the staff at Southern Care Hospice for their love and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family and friends of Margaret may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Snyder family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mary Snyder, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.