

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margie” McGraw just celebrated her 85th birthday, passing Friday, March 10, 2023, at Tidewell Care Center in Venice Florida.

Margie was born February 16, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Stefanik Baytos, Immigrants from Czechoslovakia. She grew up in Lansingville, on Craiger St., part of the Craiger Street Crew.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1956 and attended Youngstown College.

She married her husband George McGraw on December 12, 1963. Sadly, he passed in 1990 after 27 years together.

Margie was of Catholic faith and grew up attending St. Mathias Church, and later was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman. She went to church every Sunday and participated in Friday adoration at St. Charles Parish.

She worked for Goodyear tires in downtown Youngstown form the 1950 to the 1960s, was a homemaker and worked at Lynn’s Books and Miniatures and then a dispatcher for Ludt’s Towing.

Margie moved to Bath, New York and then to Venice, Florida to be with her daughter Shirley’s family, with whom she made her home.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, raising them in Boardman, son, David G. (Lisa) McGraw of Medina; and daughter Shirley McGraw (Douglas) Draper of Venice, Florida; and stepson D. Scott Van Horn of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren Arika McGraw of Hibbing, Minnesota, Lauren McGraw (Austin Jones) Kerrville, Texas, Alan Draper, Venice, Florida, and great-granddaughter Vesta Jones, Kerrville, Texas.

Margie also leaves behind longtime friend and neighbor Beverly Bowman, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband Margie was preceded in death by her companion John Blue, Sr., who died in 2016 after 25 years together; her brothers and sisters, John Baytos, Stephen Bajtosh, Anne Reese, William Baytosh and Eleanor Kollar.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday March 17, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023, at St. Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Very Rev. MSGR. John A. Zuraw, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, as well as Tidewall Hospice Care of Venice, Florida.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

