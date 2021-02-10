Margaret M. Ress, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. Ress passed away peacefully after a short illness, at the age of 102 years, on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

She was born to Louis M. and Anna (nee Kaibas) in Youngstown, Ohio on May 3, 1918.

She went on to become a successful business owner in the field of employment placement services.

Margaret was fun loving and always ready for a good laugh.

She was a faithful Catholic and had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Louis Ress, Edward Ress, Ann Adams, Wilma Ress, Charles Ress and Robert Ress.

She is survived by a sister, Martha Lyden, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman at Noon on Friday, February 12, 2021. For those who cannot attend personally, the Mass will be made available virtually. Please contact a member of the family for virtual Mass information.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, if you are attending mass at St. Charles Church we ask everyone to please wear a face mask and to follow all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the state of Ohio ( 6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diocese of Youngstown Catholic Charities (ccdoy.org) or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret M. Ress, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.