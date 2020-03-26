Marcella “Peggy” M. Sipus, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” M. Sipus, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Peggy was born May 4, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Frances Przybytowicz O’Neil.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School where she was a majorette and met several of her lifelong friends.

She married Edward A. Sipus in 1956 and was an amazing mother to David (Pam) Sipus, Deborah Sipus Parish of McDonald, Edward Sipus, Jr. of Massilon and Mark (Heidi) Sipus of Salem Township.

She worked at H&R Block as an All-States tax preparer for 35 years giving her the nickname “All-State Peggy.”

She was an exceptional cook and baker and even won a blue ribbon at the Canfield Fair for her famous cinnamon rolls.

She was blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Sipus; son, David E. Sipus and brother, Edward O’Neil.

The family will celebrate her life privately.

In lieu of flowers, any gifts or donations can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella “Peggy” M. Sipus, please visit our tribute store.