Marcella Duffy, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcella Duffy, 90, peacefully passed away on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, at Assumption Village in North Lima.

She was born in Niles, Ohio on December 3, 1929 to the late William and Anne McGowan Daugherty.

Marcella was the middle of three daughters who grew up in lively home filled with grandparents, aunts and uncles, many of whom hailed directly from the “Emerald Isle”.

She enjoyed passing along memories of the songs and traditions of her childhood home and was forever proud of her Irish ancestry.

Marcella attended Ursuline High School where she was head majorette and graduated in 1947.

She married Patrick F. Duffy, Jr. on April 18, 1953, he preceded her on January 5, 1985. Together they hosted many joyous holiday parties at their Boardman home. Marcella attended to every detail, admonishing anyone who questioned her methods with a smile and a quick glimpse of the special Gaelic blessing tacked inside her kitchen cupboard wishing you to “have a nice day!” or not. Marcella was a caring soul with a mischievous sense of humor and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Patrick (Vicky) of Columbus, Michael (Jackie) of Aurora, Kathleen (Bill) of Warren and Eileen of Boardman; three grandchildren, Erin of Austin, Texas, Jillian of Aurora and Ryan of Columbus and great-grandson, R. Michael of Aurora. She also leaves a niece, Heidi Heltzel of Colorado and nephew, John Heltzel of Florida.

In addition to her husband, Marcella was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Daugherty and Eileen Heltzel.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Assumption Village for their patience, humor and exceptional care of Marcella, God Bless.

Private family services were held.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Marcella’s family, please visit our floral section.

