BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maggie L. Streb, 70, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 29.

She was born September 20, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Vincent and Enid Louise Hamer Flaherty.

Maggie was a 1970 Boardman High School graduate and worked over 40 years for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Maggie enjoyed baking, NASCAR, needlepoint, listing to Led Zeppelin and Rolling Stones music and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Bruce A. Streb, Jr., passed away April 28, 2021.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jamie (BJ) Byler of Newton Falls, Bruce (fiancée, Stephanie Tucker) Streb III of Levittsburg, Shannon Streb of Austintown and Kellie (fiancé, Mark Landsman) Streb of Buffalo, New York; brothers, Jim (Ginny) Flaherty and Michael Flaherty, both of Struthers; brother-in-law, Ken Streb of Hubbard and grandchildren, Aiden, Paisley, Sophie and Parker. She also leaves several nephews.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Youngstown. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Bob Quaintance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.