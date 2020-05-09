Magdalene Mela, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Magdalene Mela, 93, formerly of Boardman passed on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Copley, Ohio.

Magdalene was born August 20, 1926 in Sychari, Cyprus a daughter of Papapetros Nicolaou and Presvytera Sotira.

She was a housewife and was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church.

Magdalene married her husband, John S. Mela on May 15, 1945, sadly he passed April 18, 2017.

She immigrated to the United States with her husband, John and three of her children in 1951. They lived in Pulaski, Pennsylvania before they moved to Campbell,Ohio where they raised their family.

Magdalene enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gardening. She went to night school so she could learn English and get her citizenship papers.

She made the best dolmades. Most of all she, enjoyed her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Mary (Steve) Stevens of Elyria and Sandra Menhorn of Copley; two sons, Nick (Sotira) Mela of Boardman and Andrew (Darlene) Mela of Hayward, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Nicholas Stevens, Madalene Stevens, Michael Stevens, John Mela, Chrsitopher Mela and Joylene Mela; four great-grandchildren, Jimmy Stevens, Mary Stevens, Eileen Mela and Johanna Stevens.

Besides her parents and husband, Magdalene was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary Menhorn; siblings, Modestos, Andriani, Revekka, Maria, Yiannis, Kyriaki, Xristallou and Panayiotis.

Private family funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Reverend Steve Denas officiating.

Due to the national public health crisis the funeral is private and service will be live streamed on the church facebook page or on the church’s website.

Interment will follow at Archangel Michael Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, John Mela.

Material tributes can be made in Magdalene’s memory to Archangel Michael Greek Orhtodox Church, 401 12th Street, Campbell, Ohio 44405.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

