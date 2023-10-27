POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, October 26, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family, Mafalda Joan (Muffie Ross) DiPiero passed peacefully into the arms of God.

Muffie, a lifelong resident of Youngstown, was born August 7, 1919, the daughter of Alexander and Catherine (Nuzzo) Ross.

Muffie was always proud of her Italian heritage. Her parents were born in Cervino, the Naples area of Italy, and Muffie grew up fluent in Italian and English.

She graduated from East High School in 1938 where she made many friendships that endured into her 90’s.

After high school she was employed by General Fireproofing, working in the parcel post department.

In 1942 Muffie met the love of her life, Guy M. DiPiero, a 2nd Lieutenant and navigator in the US Army Air Force. Guy served stateside and then overseas writing letters and sending packages home to Muffie from all over the world. Since Guy rarely had leave during the war their relationship progressed and grew through those letters. Guy was discharged in December 1945 and on June 15, 1946, Guy and Muffie were married at the Immaculate Conception Church. They lived in Youngstown as newlyweds and ultimately moved to Liberty where they raised their family.

Muffie, who always put her family first, took great pride in caring for her husband, her children and her home. She was a meticulous housekeeper and a superb cook. Italian dishes were her specialty and she always prepared extra food knowing there would be frequent and welcomed unannounced guests. She was a warm and gracious hostess and truly happiest when feeding and spending time with family and friends. She was well-known, especially by her grandchildren, for her quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and her ability to relate a story.

Muffie had a deep faith and trust in God. She and Guy were members of St. Anthony of Padua Church and attended Mass regularly. Muffie never missed the Novena to St. Anthony and she prayed her rosary and personal novenas daily.

After retiring, Muffie and Guy enjoyed winters in Florida where they entertained friends and family and welcomed their children and grandchildren for frequent vacations. They also traveled yearly to Guy’s Navigator Reunions which took them throughout the country. They made several trips to Europe, one of which was highlighted by a visit with her Uncle John and family in Venice, Italy.

Muffie and Guy, an inseparable team, will always be remembered as parents of great strength, generosity, selflessness, and boundless love. Always there for their children and grandchildren, they were a constant source of support and encouragement and never missed sharing in an important life event.

Muffie lost her beloved and devoted husband, Guy, on August 5, 2001, after 55 years of marriage.

Muffie was a member of the Women’s Bugnarese Society of Youngstown serving as secretary and also a member of St. Anthony’s Senior Citizens Club. For a number of years she served as a representative for the Mothers’ March for March of Dimes. She enjoyed playing cards, both American and Italian games, and hosted and participated in card clubs for many years.

Mafalda will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched. Her devotion and unconditional love as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will always be cherished and serve as an inspiration for her family. She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three devoted children – Ralph (Lynn) DiPiero, Catherine (Frank) Martin, and Karen (James) Rockney; five loving grandchildren – Attorney Desirae Chieffo, Alysia Menz, Attorney James Rockney, Dr. Daniel Martin, and Sarah Hoffman; nine great-grandchildren Alexa, Victor, Anthony, Gianna, Andino, Valentina, James, III, Aleksander and Guy; and numerous nieces nephews and God-children, all of whom she held close to her heart.

Besides her loving parents and devoted husband, Muffie was preceded in death by all of her siblings, a brother, Dr. Peter Ross, and three sisters Mary Ross, Lucille Petrarca, Rose Tisone and her life-long friend of 85 years, Florence Zerbonia, all of whom she dearly loved. Muffie’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to her devoted and loving personal caregivers Debbie, Lorrie, Jasmine, Chanel, Sandy, Toya, and Lisa and to her exceptional physician, Dr. Howard Slemons, for his incredible and compassionate care given to her for many years.

