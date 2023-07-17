CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda A. Flowers, 65, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on July 23, 1957, to Ray and Joyce Flowers.

After graduating from Canfield High School, she furthered her studies at Youngstown State University.

She went on to work for her parents’ company, Hobart Kitchen Products, in Youngstown.

The most important job she ever had was raising her boys, Nathan, Jarrod and Aaron (Choad) who kept her on her toes. After time she was blessed with wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Lynda had numerous hobbies. Her love for flowers and planting and looked forward to canning food from the garden her son, Jarrod, planted every year. She would then use what she canned to cook one of her homemade recipes for the family. Always had a knack for picking the perfect gift for friends and family and would spend countless hours cross stitching personalized Christmas stockings for the family. She looked forward to spending time in Florida in the winters and sitting by the big window playing card games on her computer in Ohio. One of Lynda’s all-time favorite things to do was plan many of cruises with her mom and friends. Lynda was a selfless caregiver to her mother Joyce for many years before her passing. Anyone who knew her would agree she had unlimited advice and she wasn’t shy about speaking her mind.

Lynda leaves behind to carry on her memory, her sons, Nathan (Leah) Hartman and Jarrod (Brittney) Hartman; grandchildren, David Struble and Taylor (Nelson) Struble, Ethan (Kiaya) Hartman, Emma Hartman and Sawyer Hartman, as well as four great-grandchildren with another on the way in September.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Ray E. and Joyce J. Flowers; son, Aaron Martin Hartman; grandson, Marshall Raymond Hartman and two brothers, Sterling Martin and Stephen W. Flowers.

Per Lynda’s request, a private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynda’s name to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends of Lynda may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lynda A. Flowers, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.