Louise A. Joerndt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Joerndt passed peacefully on Monday, November 22, at the age of 92, surrounded by her family.

She was the second of five children born to Virgil and Jewel Begalla Haught.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947.

She was a loving wife and homemaker to her husband, Carl. They were high school sweethearts, married in 1950 and were married for 54 years until he died in 2004.

Louise would light up a room with her quick-witted personality and sense of humor. She enjoyed most being around her close-knitted family and celebrating her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s birthdays.

When Louise was young, she was an avid bowler and played in multiple bowling leagues throughout the years in Youngstown. In her later years she enjoyed bingo and casino trips.

Louise started working in the retail business in high school at Kauffman’s and retired at 73 years old.

Her loving nature was owed in part to her faith in God. A devout Catholic, Louise was an active parishioner at St. Christine’s and St. Dominic’s Church. She practiced her religious faith and attended mass daily. For her family, she passed on her strong faith to her children and grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rosemary Feret, Joann Mckeown, Steven Haught and Chessie Liguori and preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Park and her son-in-law Cliff Depillo.

Lousie will be dearly missed by her children, Ken (Colleen) Joerndt, William (Anna) Joerndt, Linda DePillo and Jeff Joerndt; grandchildren, Amy, Grace and David Park, Gretchen Anderson, Jamie Connolly and Kenny Joerndt, Nicole Tarr, Jessica and Amanda Joerndt and Connor Joerndt and great-grandchildren, Owen Park-Wheeler, Shane and Brendan Connolly, Lark Villinski, Isabella, Marissa and Brian Tarr-Majirsky, Kenny Joerndt and a great-granddaughter on the way.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home.

Prayers will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christine Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

